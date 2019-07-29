Chief of Staff to the Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, Chukwuemeka Woke, at the weekend, said nobody has the right to take laws into his hands in the state.

Woke also stated that the governor has the constitutional responsibility to protect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at all times.

Speaking on Viewpoint, a phone-in programme of Rhythm FM, Port Harcourt on Saturday, Woke said the governor will never shy away from his responsibilities of promoting peace and security across the state.

Woke explained that he decided to participate directly in the programme after several attempts to participate via telephone failed to yield fruits as he was never connected to the live studio.

“I express my displeasure on the attitude of your programme. A situation where you create platforms for people to come and misinform Rivers people is unacceptable. Seated by my left is Gani Togba. It is unfortunate that a man like Togba will come here and dish out tissues of lies.

“Governor Wike has the right to protect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Nobody has the right to take the laws into his own hands.

“For two years, the OML 25 has been besieged by some persons. Three meetings took place before a resolution was reached. How can Togba be talking about issues that he knows nothing about. The major concern of Governor Wike is the security of lives and property.,” he said.