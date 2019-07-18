Tony John, Port Harcourt

Conscience of Ogoni People (COP) has declared its support to aggrieved Kula people in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, over the contentious Oil Mining Lease (OML) 25 with Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).

It has also planned to stage a peaceful demonstration with about 7,000 Ogoni women in support of Kula women, who are occupying the shutdown OML 25 flow station.

National Leader of COP and former coordinator of Ken Saro-Wiwa Associate (KSWA), Gani Topba, who spoke to journalists in Port Harcourt, yesterday, said the matter is before the Supreme Court, and faulted the position of government.

Topba said Ogoni people decided to support the aggrieved and acclaimed owners of the shutdown OML 25 flow station in Kula, because the affected communities have suffered environmental pollution and neglect.

He said there is serious plot to frustrate some indigenous companies, which the natives believe would impact positively on the people and the host communities.

The COP leader said allowing an indigenous firm to operate the OML 25 would bring empowerment to the youths and reduce restiveness in the Niger Delta.