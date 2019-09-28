TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on oil companies to respect the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with host communities to ensure peaceful and productive operations.

Speaking at the Government House, Port Harcourt yesterday, during a courtesy visit by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Silva, the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, and the Managing Director of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), Osagie Okunbo, State governor declared that his administration would continue to develop the right environment for all investors to operate in the state.

“The oil companies should also respect the Memoranda of Understanding signed with the host communities.

“As the SPDC goes in, whatever they have agreed with the communities should be implemented. If they implement it, they will do their work. If they don’t implement, there will be another round of crisis. And then, they will call government to come in.

“Ours is to make sure that people carry out their businesses in a very conducive environment. This is the role the Rivers State Government will always play”, Wike stated.

He said that the fundamental focus of Rivers government is for the OML 25 to be operational and productive. He regretted that for over two years, the oil facility was shutdown and nobody acted.

“I don’t know the role of the security agencies in all of this. We will meet here and agree that the people should vacate the place and let Shell resume work, but the security agencies will do something else”, he said.

He noted that Rivers is a very peaceful state where oil companies have always been supported to carry out their legitimate activities.

“We took it on ourselves to see that Shell reconciles with the communities”, he said.

Governor Wike noted that during the days of pipeline vandalism, Rivers witnessed the least cases of vandalism because of the security investment of the state government.

“When there was this issue of vandalism of oil facilities, Rivers State Government gave the highest support to stop it. In the Niger Delta, Rivers State had the least cases of vandalism.

“I have always supported efforts to protect national assets in the state. Anybody can tell you that. I will continue to create the right environment for investment. If I don’t do it, how will I get funds to execute key projects”, he said.

The State Governor urged the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources to prevail on the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to execute projects in Rivers State.

In his remarks, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Silva, expressed happiness that they were in the state to celebrate the return of peace to the OML 25 and the host communities.

“This is a good signal and we should deepen it. The Niger Delta has struggled for peace. We have lost more than we have gained”, he said.

He said that some people were deliberately fuelling problems for business opportunities to leave Rivers State.

He said that this was the right time for all stakeholders to work for more investors in the state.

Silva said that the successful resolution of the OML 25 conflict was a right starting point to change the narrative in Rivers.

“Let us use this opportunity to turn a new leaf. Let us use this as a model to replicate in other communities. Oil is a depleting resource. One day, we may wake up and oil companies would have left because it is no longer profitable for them. Oloibori is an example “, he said.

He charged leaders to work to resolve all the emerging challenges to enhance development.

“Let us try and close ranks as a people and ensure that the problem is put to rest finally. We hope this will signal the beginning of a new chapter “, he said.

In an interview, the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Kyari, said that overall peace has returned to the communities.

He said other aggrieved parties should present their grievances for the resolution of their concerns.

He declared that the team visited the Government House, Port Harcourt, because OML 25 is situated in Rivers and there was need to pay courtesy visit on the State Governor.

On June 22, 2019, Rivers State Governor, Wike, kick-started the process for the re-opening of OML 25 when he initiated a meeting between Shell Petroleum Development Company, Belema Oil, host communities and security services.

On June 27, 2019 , stakeholder communities of Oil Mining License (OML) 25 in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State and Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) agreed on the procedures for the re-opening of the oil facility during a meeting facilitated by Governor Wike at the Government House Port Harcourt.