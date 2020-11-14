Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The people of Nembe-Bassambiri in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have served quit notice to AITEO Eastern Exploration and Production Limited over the operations of Oil Mining License (OML) 29.

The community at press conference held yesterday at the community town hall by the Chairman, Council of Chiefs, Chief Oriaingo Ekpeleyai Oruwari, he said that the quit notice became necessary following national economic sabotage, strangulation of host communities, ecological destruction, contract racketing and corporate wickedness.

Oruwari while noting that Shell Petroluem Development Company (SPDC) imposed Aiteo on the community said that operations of the company had destroyed the community.

He said that the situation had become unbearable through these years and worst in recent months forcing community women and youths to peacefully occupy the Sancta Barbara Flow Station and the Odeama Field Flow Station in protest on Wednesday. He expressed disappointment that the regulatory agencies had abandoned the people with their lackadaisical attitude.