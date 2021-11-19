From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Government has broken its silence over the oil spill at the Oil Mining Licence (OML) 29, Santa Babara operated by the Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company. The state governor, Senator Douye Diri has expressed displeasure with AITEO over its failure to curtail the oil spill weeks after it started.

According to a statement by the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Hon. Ayibaina Duba, copies of which were made available to newsmen in Yenagoa, Senator Diri expressed disappointment that AITEO has neglected to take any concrete step since the November 5, 2021 equipment failure was reported to it. Governor Douye Diri wondered why the massive spill has continued unabated, leading to extensive pollution of the rivers, waterways and farmland in Nembe Local Government Area, even when the company management was aware of the situation. The statement noted that Governor Douye Diri was gravely concerned that if the high volume of crude being spill continuously was not stopped immediately, it would spread to many more communities and undermine the economic life of residence who are predominantly farmers and fishermen.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .