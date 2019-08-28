Adewale Sanyaolu

Eni, through its affiliate, Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC), has made a huge discovery of about one trillion cubic feet of gas and 60 million barrels of associated condensate in the deep drilled sequences. The discovery, according to Eni, has further potential that will be assessed with the next appraisal campaign.

Eni, the operator of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 61 with 20 per cent stake, NNPC 60 per cent and Oando 20 per cent made the significant gas and condensate find in the deeper sequences of the Obiafu-Obrikom fields, in OML61, onshore Niger Delta.

The Obiafu-41 Deep well has reached a total depth of 4.374 m encountering an important gas and condensate accumulation within the deltaic sequence of Oligocene age comprising more than 130m of high quality hydrocarbon-bearing sands.

The find amounts to about 1 trillion cubic feet of gas and 60 million barrels of associated condensate in the deep drilled sequences. The discovery has further potential that will be assessed with the next appraisal campaign. The well can deliver in excess of 100 million standard cubic feet/day of gas and 3,000 barrels/day of associated condensates, and will be immediately put on-stream to increase NAOC’s gas production.

The discovery is part of a drilling campaign planned by NAOC JV and aimed at exploring near-field and deep pool opportunities as immediate time to market opportunities.

Eni has been present in Nigeria since 1962, with operated and non-operated production, development and exploration activities on a total of 30,049 square kilometers in the onshore and offshore areas of the Niger Delta. In 2018, Eni’s equity hydrocarbon production amounted to 100,000 boe/day.