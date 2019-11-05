Tony John, Port Harcourt

The host communities of Oil Mining Lease (OML11), in Oyigbo, Afam-Ndoki and Nkali-Etche in Rivers State and Owaza Asa, Isimiri in Ukwa-West Local Government Area of Abia State have gone spiritual asking God to fast track the exit of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), from their areas.

Women and youths of the communities, who organised a prayer session yesterday, told newsmen that prayer was necessary following the Federal Government delay to allow another firm to operate the field.

Owaza women leader, Adaeze Wabukonye, said the areas have been neglected, adding that only God could ensure exit of the oil firm from the area.

She said: “We are not happy we are been abandoned by the company that has been operating in this area since 1958.

“We don’t want them to operate here again. Today, we came together to pray and ask God to intervene. Only God can make them to leave, so that another company that will understand our suffering will come,” she said.

Also, King Obioma Nworgu expressed regrets that communities of OML11 were still underdeveloped after producing oil for over 60 years.

He said: “The subject matter is that the host communities as the largest oil block in West Africa are neglected.

“The prayer is to seek God’s face to make them to leave our land, because since 1958, we have not achieved anything.”