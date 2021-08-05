The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has congratulated his constituent, Ese Brume on clinching a medal for Nigeria at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The Ughelli-born athlete gave Nigeria her first medal at the Olympic games with a bronze medal in the women’s long jump final.

Brume recorded a 6.97 metres jump in the event, coming behind Germany’s Malaika Mihambo and Britney Reese of the United States.

In a congratulatory message, Senator Omo-Agege said the athlete has not only made the Urhobo nation and Delta State in particular proud but also Nigeria and Africa in general.

The Delta Central lawmaker stressed the need for the youth to emulate Brume’s can-do spirit by pushing themselves to the limit. By doing this, he added, the sky will be their starting point.

Omo-Agege who turned 58 on Tuesday, August 3, described the victory as the best birthday gift he had received.

“We have followed your progress over the years from being a three-time African senior champion in the long jump with a personal best of 7.17m.

“Indeed you have shown us all your hard work and consistency over the years so it was no surprise when the news broke of your achievement in the ongoing Olympics in Tokyo Japan.

