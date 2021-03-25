From Fred Itua, Abuja

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, yesterday, said senators were solidly behind the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

He stated this when Southern Senators’ Forum elected it’s new leaders, two years after the inauguration of the 9th National Assembly.

“We have the northern senators forum which was inaugurated some time ago. By June 11, we would be in Senate for two years, and we felt we needed to inaugurate the leadership for southern senators forum. Let me make it very clear that we are united, both northern and southern senators, we are united behind the leadership of the 9th Senate. We have resolved that notwithstanding the challenges facing the country, we would support a united Nigeria.”

Chairman of the forum, Opeyemi Bamidele said they were rooting for a united Nigeria, but added that the country’s diversity be well managed. “Our position is that we have to manage our unity in diversity. We further look forward to strengthen the leadership of the Senate.”