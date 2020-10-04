The Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, has expressed dismay over the alleged atrocious activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Police in Delta.

Omo-Agege gave the expression in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga in Abuja on Sunday.

He expressed concern over the alleged incessant cases of extrajudicial killings and harassment of defenceless citizen by men of SARS.

He also expressed worry that some officials attached to SARS in different parts of Nigeria were harassing defenceless citizens.

Specifically, the Deputy President of the Senate cited the alleged shooting of a man by operatives of SARS in his constituency in Ughelli, Delta for alleged refusal to allow the operatives to search his phone.

According to him, there is another shooting of a youth in the town by men of the ‘Operation Delta Safe’ over the victim’s alleged refusal to also allow the operatives to search his phone.

This, Omo-Agege said, buttress his argument on the need for comprehensive reforms and overhaul of security units in the country.

The senator called on the police authorities to fish out the culprits for the prosecution to serve as deterrent to others.

While calling on security personnel to always maintain the rules of engagement, the lawmaker urged youth in the area to exercise utmost restraint while investigation is ongoing.

“Those who are authorised to carry arms and maintain law and order in the country ought to understand that such must be exercised with responsibility, especially when human life is sacrosanct.

“I hope those, who are quick at pulling the trigger, would adopt strategies that would foster mutual understanding between them and those they are tasked to protect.

“It would be a depressing twist of fate for them to be listed among those contributing to the list of the dead in this challenging period globally,’’ Omo-Agege said. (NAN)