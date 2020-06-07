Fred Itua, Abuja

Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, has denied instructing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio.

According to Omo-Agege, a letter said to have emanated from the Clerk of the Senate, acting on his behalf and requesting the acting chairman of the anti-graft agency, Ibrahim Magu to investigate the Minister, did not come from him.

Describing the document as fake, the Deputy President of the Senate insisted that he never instructed the clerk or any other person to contact the EFCC to investigate any individual.

A statement signed by Yomi Odunuga, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, to the Deputy President of the Senate, reads: “The attention of the Office of the Deputy President of the Senate has been drawn to a letter dated 7th May, 2020, purportedly written by the Clerk of the Senate acting on behalf of the Office of Deputy President of the Senate requesting the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate and monitor the Honourable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and one other.

“This office hereby states that the said letter is false, fake, malicious, mischievous and vexatious.

“This office never instructed the Clerk of the Senate, or in fact any person, to write to or contact the EFCC in relation to any person.

“In the light of the foregoing, we wish to urge the public to disregard the fake letter, same being the handiwork of a person or persons with criminal intents.”