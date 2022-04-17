From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government has described the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, as empty and petty, saying that the two-term senator lacked the capacity to govern the multi-ethnic state.

Omo-Agege had declared his intention for the 2023 governorship race on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC), where he berated the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration, accusing it of gross marginalisation of oil bearing areas of the state.

But the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led state government accused the senator of crass ignorance of what is happening in the state, adding that Okowa had in the past seven years, impacted positively on every part of the state through projects and capacity building.

Addressing journalists in Asaba, the state Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, took Omo-Agege who represents Delta Central, to the cleaners, saying that by the declaration speech, the APC governorship aspirant reduced the rating of Deltans in the eyes of the world with his display of indiscipline.

Aniagwu said rather than reel out his plans for the state, Omo-Agege told his audience that he would chase out Okowa who constitutionally would be rounding off his second term as governor in 2023.

He said by attacking Okowa, Omo-Agege was only economical with the truth, and advised him to visit home regularly to be abreast with the current realities of development across the three senatorial districts.

