Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The National Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal sitting in Asaba, Delta State, has affirmed the election of the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege as the senator representing Delta Central senatorial district.

Omo-Agege of the All Progressive Congress (APC) was declared winner of the February 23, 2019 election by the Independent National Election Commission (INEC).

His closest rival, Evelyn Oboro of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had approached the Tribunal, alleging fraud in the election, and sought to be declared winner.

In a four-hour judgment, the Tribunal Panel I presided over by Justice AM Abubaka declared that the petition filed by Oboro and the PDP lacked merit, and subsequently threw it out.

Panel II, on its part, nullified the election of a fifth term senator, James Manager (PDP) for Delta South senatorial district.

Panel chairman Justice CO Onyeabor who delivered the judgment ordered INEC to conduct a re-run within 90 days.

In his three-hour judgement, Justice Onyeabor ordered the INEC to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to James Manager.

Candidate of the APC in the February 23, 2019 Delta South senatorial district election and immediate past governor of the state, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan had approached the Tribunal alleging over voting and irregularities by the INEC and the PDP, and prayed for the election’s cancellation.

Uduaghan, in his petition, disputed the results churned out from Burutu, Bomadi, Patani, Isoko North, Warri South-West and Warri North local government areas of the district.

It was, however, no all gloom for the PDP, as Tribunal panel III upheld the election of Peter Nwaoboshi as senator representing Delta North.

The Tribunal session which was presided over by Justice EI Ngene dismissed the petition brought by the APC candidate for the February 23 Delta North senatorial district election, Doris Uboh.

Justice Ngene held that the petition was dead on arrival, describing it as vague, ambiguous and imprecise, striking it out.

Uboh, a former lawmaker in the House of Representatives, challenged the election of Nwaoboshi, alleging irregularities.