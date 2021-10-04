From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Grass Roots Marshall (GRM) in Delta State has re-affirmed its support for the governorship ambition of Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege.

The political support group said Omo-Agege is the only solution to the myriad of problems created in the last 24 years by the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Speaking at Ughelli during the inauguration of the group, national coordinator, Ejogbamu Johnson Okoro insisted that Omo-Agege remained the only politician who can wrestle power from the behemoth PDP in Delta state.

Okoro hinged his conviction on what he claimed the numbers of employment and assistance he offered Deltans across the board without tribal sentiment.

He said Deltans have been yearning for a man who can liberate the state from the hands of PDP’s maladministration, hence they decided to queue behind Omo-Agege as the only solution to Delta’s woes.

Okoro said membership of the group spread across the ten federal constituencies in Delta State, noting that they have no fears about 2023 because of their zeal to deliver Omo-Agege as Delta governor.

Patron of the group Tony Onyokoko said the group cut across the three senatorial districts of the state with a view to embarking on a campaign for the Deputy Senate President, stating that they have seen him as the only messiah that can rescue power from PDP.

Chairman of the ceremony Dafe Avbovbo, who was represented by George Anigboro, commended the coordinator for the foresight in keying into the Omo-Agege governorship vision for the state, appealing to all members of the group to work hard to actualise their dream.

Responding, Omo-Agege, represented by Ambrose Oyovwe, lauded the group for their dream and vision and urged them to double efforts towards winning the state.

