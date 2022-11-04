From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government on Friday said it has uncovered another plot by the opposition All Progressive Congress (APC) to mobilise women into the street in protest against non-payment of arrears of pensions to retired primary school teachers.

The government said APC governorship candidate and Deputy Senator President Ovie Omo-Agege, of habitually sponsoring his party women to protest the non-payment of pension arrears to primary school teachers even he knew that such responsibility was within the purview of local government councils.

Addressing a press conference in Asaba, Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, said plans have been uncovered for Omo-Agege to once again mobilise APC women to clad in black and roll of on the streets in protest against the wrong authority.

Aniagwu despite the fact that primary school teachers were under the local governments, the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has made a point of duty augment council allocation to enable them meet their obligations.

He lamented the problems associated with pension administration generally, noting that the state government has taken steps to gradually defray the arrears of pensions across board.

Aniagwu advised the APC candidate to concentrate on issue based campaigns and his plans for the state rather than chasing shadows by sponsoring his party women to masquerade as retired primary school teachers.

But in a swift reaction, the spokesman of APC campaign council, Ima Niboro said Omo-Agege would not be involved in sponsoring protesters, noting that the people were angry and bitter about the Okowa administration.

“Omo-Agege doesn’t need to sponsor anyone. Anger, bitterness and sheer suffering is sending people into the streets,” Niboro said.