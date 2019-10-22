Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has admonished the Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC) not to shy away from its social responsibility to Oleh, its host community in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Speaking at a peace meeting between Agip and representatives of the community, Omo-Agege decried the non-challant attitude of the oil company towards the demands of the host community for a better deal.

The peace meeting is coming on the heels of a three-day peaceful protest by women of the community over alleged refusal by the company to pay compensation for cracked buildings, signing of a an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the community and setting up of a flow station in the area.

Represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Community Relations, Conflict Resolution and Local Content Matters, Prince Christopher Agaga, Omo-Agege, however, commended Agip and Oleh community for agreeing to resolve the crisis.

“While I commend the community for organising a peaceful protest to drive home their demands, it is rather unfortunate that the company tried to shy away from their responsibilities by engaging the army to coerce them into abandoning their demands.

“As a responsible representative of the people, we find it very disturbing that issues of this kind is happening and the company is shying away from taking responsibility.

“Let me urge Agip and the community to ensure they tow the path of peaceful resolution of the crisis because it is in the best interest of the company, the community and the government to ensure harmonious relations to enable uninterrupted oil production,” he said.

NAOC Stakeholders Management and Community Development Division Manager, Mr. Dennis Masi, represented by Matwen Jitor, Assistant Manager, Community Relations, reiterated the company’s commitment in empowering and providing access to social infrastructure in its areas of operation, noting that this has always been the cardinal community relations policy of the company.

While appreciating Senator Omo-Agege’s intervention through his Senior Special Assistant whose mediating role satisfied all the parties involved, also appealed to the community to sheathe their sword, assuring that both parties will work together to ensure peace and development of the area through the policy of GMoU in their areas of operations.

Representative of the community, Prince Oghogho Erube thanked the Deputy Senate President for wading into matter, and urged the company to accede to the community’s request in the interest of peace and justice within three weeks as agreed at the meeting.