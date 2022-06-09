Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, expressed optimism that Tinubu would emerge victorious at the 2023 presidential election.

He called on Tinubu to be magnanimous in victory and stressed the need for all presidential aspirants to join hands with the APC’s presidential candidate and the party in ensuring victory.

“Not everyone gave APC a chance to conduct a free, fair and credible presidential primary. With the undercurrents in the build-up, some had predicted that our great party would go into extinction after this convention. With the transparent process that saw the emergence of Asiwaju Tinubu as our party’s standard bearer, I am confident more than ever before that this is the beginning of even greater tidings for our party. We proved our critics wrong. We have shown that with unity of purpose, the sky is our starting point,’’ he said.

