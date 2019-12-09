Mr. Efe Ugbarugba, an aide on youth affairs to the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has narrated how he was allegedly attacked by gunmen at Otokutu-Agbarha in Ughellu North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Ugbarugba told newsmen yesterday that the incident happened at about 8pm on Wednesday, December 4, adding that he had already reported the matter to the police.

According to Ugbarugba, he just dropped his wife and kid at home, and was trying to pull out when he was allegedly attacked by the gunmen at the entrance to his house.

He explained that as he was pulling out, he sighted some persons approaching him with guns, adding that as he engaged his car to drive off, they started raining bullets on the vehicle from different directions.

“It was by the special grace of God that I escaped being killed by the suspected assassins. They fired several shots at my car. One of the bullets hit me on the head after piercing through the windscreen,” he narrated.

Ugbarugba added that he drove straight to the police station to report the incident and also secure police report which enabled him seek medical attention.

He, therefore, called on law enforcement agents to fish out those behind the alleged attempt on his life, lamenting that he now leaves in fear with members of his family.

“I want to sincerely appeal to our security agents to fish out those gunmen who wanted to kill me for no reason.

“I strongly appeal to our security agencies to urgently do something. No arrest has been made and this is why I am crying out for security to be beefed up around me,” he pleaded.