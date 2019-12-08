The aide to the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, on youth affairs, Mr. Efe Ugbarugba has narrated how he was allegedly attacked by gunmen suspected to be assassins at Otokutu-Agbarha in Ughellu North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Ugbarugba told newsmen on Sunday that the incident happened at about 8pm on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, adding that he had already reported the matter to the police.

According to Ugbarugba who is also the youth leader of All Progressive Congress (APC) in the locality, he just dropped his wife and kid at home, and was trying to pull out when he was allegedly attacked by the unknown gunmen at the entrance to his house.

He explained that as he was pulling out, he sighted some persons approaching him with guns, adding that as he engaged his car to drive off, they started raining bullets on the vehicle from different directions as he sped off.

“It was by the special grace of God that I escaped being killed by the suspected assassins. They fired several shots at my car. One of the bullets hit me on the head after piercing through the windscreen,” he narrated.

Ugbarugba added that he drove straight to the police station to report the incident and also secure police report which enabled him seek medical attention.

He therefore called on law enforcement agents to fish out those behind the alleged attempt on his life, lamenting that he now leaves in fears with members of his family.

“I want to sincerely appeal to our security agents to fish out those unknown gunmen who wanted to kill me for no reason.

“I strongly appeal to our security agencies to urgently do something. No arrest has been made and this is why I am crying out for security to be beefed up around me,” he pleaded.