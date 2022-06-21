As part of its continuous efforts to promote social good, Unilever’s generational and innovative detergent brand, OMO, has donated thousands of clothing and household items to NGOs in Abuja, Kwara and Lagos targeted at empowering vulnerable groups through its ‘Lend A Hand Of Care’ campaign.

The campaign, which began with a call for Nigerians to donate pre-loved clothing materials during the last Ramadan season, saw the brand receive over 10,000 pieces of clothing across the country.

“The OMO ‘Lend A Hand Of Care’ campaign started during the season of Ramadan when we saw a need to give back to the society. We asked the public to donate clothes to enable us to provide clothing to the less privileged or people that cannot afford good or decent clothes for themselves,” Chinonyerem Opara, Brand Manager, OMO, explained while speaking at the handover to the Victorious Foundation in Lagos. “We are immensely grateful to the well-meaning Nigerians who answered the call and made this possible,” she added.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The brand manager also pointed out that the Brand had taken the hygiene of recipients into consideration and had ensured all clothes donated were washed with OMO before being packed and handed over.

The ‘Lend A Hand Of Care’ campaign is an offshoot of the ‘Dirt is good’ campaign, which was designed to change the perception around dirt being bad so that children could be active, learn and reach their full potential.

“OMO as a brand of heritage, has over the years evolved and has continued to remain innovative. This is because we see the need to constantly give parents the confidence to allow their kids explore, be inquisitive, be curious and get dirty; so they can be the change-makers we all want them to be.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .