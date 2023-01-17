By Lukman Olabiyi

The trial of suspended Police Officer, ASP Drambi Vandi, who allegedly murdered a female lawyer, Mrs.Omobolanle Raheem on Christmas Day in Ajah area of Lagos, has began before the State High Court, Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS).

Vandi, who is facing one-count charge under Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015, before Justice Ibironke .O. Harrison,was arraigned yesterday, but pleaded not guilty.

Mrs Raheem, was allegedly shot dead, while returning home from an outing with her family.

Raheem’s death generated widespread criticism from many prominent personalities, and groups in the country, as they condemned what they described as extrajudicial killing, linking the incident to be one of such reasons for the nationwide #EndSARS protest of 2020.

Vandi was later arrested and appeared before Chief Magistrate C.A. Adedayo on December 30, 2022, a day after the Police Service Commission approved his suspension.

Following the plea of the defendant, prosecution led by the State Attorney General, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, opened his case against the defendant by calling it first witness which is a colleague of Vandi, an Inspector of Police, Mathew Ameh.

The defense counsel, Adetokunbo Odutola, did not oppose the trial of the cop, but prayed for accelerated hearing of the case.

In his testimony before the court, the witness, Amen, who was with Vandi when the incident occured, said they were conducting a stop and search at Ajah under the bridge when it happened.

He said, Vandi,who was the leader of the police team, was behind, while he was in the middle, and another colleague, Inspector Dimini, was in the front.

Amen, said when Dimini saw a car coming, he flagged it down, but the car didn’t stop, and when the car got to where he was standing, he also flagged the car down, but the car didn’t stop as well.

He said, “The next thing I heard was a gunshot, and I looked back to see what was happening and I saw that a windscreen was falling.

“The next thing I saw again was a dark woman who jumped down from the vehicle, and I heard her saying, oga you have killed my sister. The woman held him and befor Dimini and I could get to them, they had entered the car, locked it, and left.”

Further hearing of the case has been fixed for January 25 & 26 .