The Deputy Chief Executive of Geregu Power Plc and previously Group Executive Director Finance and Risk Management at Forte Oil Plc (now Ardova Plc), Julius Omodayo-Owotuga, has joined FBN Holdings Board as a Non-Executive Director.

According to a notification sent by the Company Secretary to the NGX, his appointment comes on the heels of the approval by the Central Bank of Omodayo-Owotuga, is a finance expert with huge experience in finance, risk management, treasury, internal controls, general administration, procurement, and information technology.

While at Forte, he was a member of the executive management team that restructured a then moribund company into a vibrant industry player. He equally led the capital restructuring, acquisitions, debt capital raise, maiden credit rating and divestment initiatives. Prior to joining Forte Oil Plc, he had responsibility for the asset and liabilities management function at the Africa Finance Corporation.