By Chinyere Anyanwu

Socio-political commentator, Reno Omokiri, has knocked Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, for jettisoning his primary assignment as labour and employment minister to become spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Omokiri, who featured on television show, yesterday, claimed Keyamo’s voice has been purchased by Tinubu.

He said as labour and employment minister, Keyamo should have been preoccupied with resolving the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) which has kept students out of classes for over five months.

“ASUU has been on strike for a record time, the longest period and here is a man who’s meant to be the minister in charge of ASUU, who’s meant to be the minister in charge of getting 3.6 million Nigerian university students back to school and he has left the place of his primary assignment to go and be a spokesman for Bola Tinubu. What could have been responsible for that? That means his voice has been purchased.”

Omokiri described the ASUU strike as a national emergency in the country saying: “When you have 3.6 million youths at home, they become restive; it’s going to lead to insecurity, it’s going to lead to depression. A lot of them are going to start feeling suicidal. And then you have this man whose responsibility is to zero in on the ASUU strike and then resolve it, and he has left that and gone to become the spokesman to a presidential candidate. So that’s to tell you that for Festus Keyamo, politicking is more important than governing.”