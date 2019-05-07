Gabriel Dike
Rector of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Mr. Obafemi Omokungbe, Prof Sola Fosudo of Lagos State University (LASU), Dr. Ademola Azeez of Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka were among dignitaries bestowed African Gold Merit Awards (AGMA) by Afrikanwatch Media recently.
The award ceremony also featured the annual lecture, titled: Nigerians, where do we go from here: After 58 years of Independence and was delivered by Mr. Dennis Amachree, a retired Assistant Director of the Department of State Security Service (DSS) while the Afrikanwatch memoir was unveiled by the rector of YABATECH, Omokungbe who also doubled as the chairman of the event.
In his address at the event, Omokungbe commended Afrikanwatch media for singling out some people amongst millions of Nigerians to recognise them for their contributions to the society. The YABATECH rector congratulated other awardees and hoped the honour would further motivate them to greater height.
Omokungbe stressed that the educational system must be strenthened to produce quality leaders.
The guest speaker, Mr. Amachree identified corruption and insecurity as two cankerworms that is bedeviling the nation in the last 58 years and noted that Nigeria is still at crossroad.
The Editor-In-Chief of Afrikanwatch, Mr. Mark Orgu, in his speech said Nigerians should not conclude that the military era was a nightmare or has not contributed to the development of the country, adding ‘’if we do, that would amount to a pure hate and not be fair’’.
Said he: ‘’Nations are not built by mere men, but men of honour, valour and integrity, but in our
case, it seems that men of un- questionable character have taken over Nigeria’s political cycle, and that is why the country wallow in poverty, political disequilibrium, political imposters and, political bourgeoisies that have kept Nigeria in duskiness.
‘’Sadly, Nigeria has remained in total perplexity, but we must not lose hope, for we can only do so when we cease to exist. Nigeria will be great again, Nigeria will regain her lost glory’’.
The awardees are Nigerians who have contributed to the society and are Mr. Obafemi Omokungbe, Afrikanwatch man of the year, Prof. Sola Fosudo, Afrikanwatch philanthropist and personality of the year, Dr. Ademola Azeez, for his strategic contributions to technical education and research, Prof Atte Timothy, Afrikanwatch outstanding senior legal scholar and arbitrator of the year, Olorogun Benson Ndakara and Etobum Samson U. Samson, Afrikanwatch most resourceful community leaders of the year, CP. Tunde Ladipo: Afrikan- watch most productive security expert of the year and Dr. Samuel Fasanmi, Afrikanwatch dynamic researcher and orator of the year.
Head of Public Relations, Yabatech, Mr. Joe Ejiofor who re- viewed the memoir described it as a collector’s item that should find a befitting place on the library shelves of our tertiary institutions.
Some management staff of YABATECH that graced the award ceremony are Deputy Rector, Dr. Titilayo Ukabam, Polytechnic Librarian, Mrs. T. Adebowale, Director of Special Duties and former Registrar, B.C. Amapakabo, Dean of Liberal Studies, Mr. Mudiaga Ikpen, Chief Internal Auditor, Mr. Amao, Director of YABATECH Consult, Mr. Inyang Udoh and Deputy Registrar and Head, Public Relations, Mr. Joe Ejiofor.
Leave a Reply