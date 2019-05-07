Rector of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Mr. Obafemi Omokungbe, Prof Sola Fosudo of Lagos State University (LASU), Dr. Ademola Azeez of Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka were among dignitaries bestowed African Gold Merit Awards (AGMA) by Afrikanwatch Media recently.

The award ceremony also featured the annual lecture, titled: Nigerians, where do we go from here: After 58 years of Independence and was delivered by Mr. Dennis Amachree, a retired Assistant Director of the Department of State Security Service (DSS) while the Afrikanwatch memoir was unveiled by the rector of YABATECH, Omokungbe who also doubled as the chairman of the event.

In his address at the event, Omokungbe commended Afrikanwatch media for singling out some people amongst millions of Nigerians to recognise them for their contributions to the society. The YABATECH rector congratulated other awardees and hoped the honour would further motivate them to greater height.

Omokungbe stressed that the educational system must be strenthened to produce quality leaders.

The guest speaker, Mr. Amachree identified corruption and insecurity as two cankerworms that is bedeviling the nation in the last 58 years and noted that Nigeria is still at crossroad.