Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Information reaching Daily Sun indicates that the Chairman of Pinnacle Communications Limited, Sir Lucky Omoluwa, is dead.

Details surrounding the death of Omoluwa remains sketchy at the time of filing this report.

But a close associate of Omoluwa in Kaduna confirmed that he passed away in the early hours of Tuesday.

The Daily Sun source said that Omoluwa took ill and was admitted on Saturday at a hospital, and was eventually discharged.

He was said to have resumed work at the office Monday and was even with a couple of his friends.

However, Omoluwa was said to have relapsed early in the morning and was again rushed to the hospital before he passed away.

Omoluwa had been arraigned by Justice Folashade Ogunbanjo-Giwa of the Federal High Court, Abuja by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), alongside the Chief Operating Officer of the company, Mr Dipo Onifade, and the Director-General General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Ishaq Modibbo Kawu.

The trio of Omoluwa, Onifade and Kawu were charged over alleged complicity in the misapplication of the N2.5 billion seed grant for the Digital Switch-Over (DSO) programme.

The development led to the eventual suspension of Kawu last week by the Federal Government.