If there is one thing Omoni Oboli can’t stop doing, it is making blockbuster movies. Already, she has an intimidating filmography that boasts films like Okafor’s Law, Wives on Strike, and The First Lady among others.

However, there is another thing the actress can’t stop doing, and that is kissing her husband’s pink lips. On July 21, her hubby of many years added another year and Omoni took to social media to celebrate him.

She stated: “Happy birthday to the love of my life @Nnamdioboli. Love you so much. May every good thing come your way this New Year of your life and always. May we grow old together in good health, peace, and love to see our great grand kids. I will keep kissing your lips as long as they stay pink.”