A friend in need is a friend indeed. This golden saying has been a mantra held on religiously by young politician and member of House of Representatives, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama. Prior to his foray into mainstream politics, he had held on to one agenda —the interest of his people. He has ensured that he looks after their needs, before and now, as a member of the House of Representatives. Considering the present situation occasioned by the COVID-19-induced shutdown across the globe, this unassuming grassroots politician representing Oredo Federal Constituency at the Green Chambers of the National Assembly has not been found wanting. He has been extending his milk of kindness to his constituents and even some outside his domain just to ensure that people’s pains are reduced. And the applause has been resoundingly loud as his philanthropic gestures continue to resonate across the length and breadth of Edo State. There are few in his ilk who will never blink when it comes to giving towards noble causes but this trait comes to him naturally. This has helped Omoregie, in his 40s, to successfully become the first representative from Oredo Federal Constituency to be re-elected for a second term since 1999, and thus earned the sobriquet, ‘Jinx-breaker’.

Given Omorogie’s resume and record as a parliamentarian, Spotlight gathered that some power-brokers in the state are wooing him to throw his hat into what is likely to be the biggest race of his life yet —the upcoming September 19 governorship election in the State. For now, the coast appears not too clear, but given his robust resume, some political pundits believe he stands a chance of grabbing a four-year stint at the Government House in Osadebe Avenue, Benin, should the opposition People Democratic Party (PDP) trust him with their ticket. But how easy it is getting that big pie?