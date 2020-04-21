Vanguard newspapers deputy sports editor, Patrick Omorodion has announced the death his mother, Ma Mary Alegbe Omorodion, who passed on penultimate Saturday April 11, 2020 after a brief illness. She was aged 90 years.

According to Omorodion, late Mrs. Alice was an active trader during her stay in Onitsha, Anambra State and Port Harcourt in Rivers State before she retired to her hometown, Ekpon in Edo state in the late 1990s.

Patrick Omorodion, Charles Omorodion, Christopher Omorodion, Miss Blessing Omorodion, Mrs. Georgina Arigbodi, grand children, relatives, and In-laws survive her.

Burial arrangements would be announced later.