Gabriel Dike

Prof Comfort Omorogbe, a Professor of Management Accounting, will deliver the 7th inaugural lecture of Crawford University, Igbesa, Ogun State, entitled “Mirror Imaging in Transaction Cost Loop: Insight on the Consequence of the Apparent Cul-De-Sac”; under the chairmanship of the Vice Chancellor, Prof Isaac Ajayi.



The 7th lecture will be the first with a virtual audience following the COVID-19 pandemic. The lecture will hold on Tuesday, September 29th, 2020.



Omorogbe said The lecture would reveal the need to be conscious of the mirrored image of cost in the decisions we make. Mirror imaging in transaction cost loop exhibits itself as latent cost in decisions that are most times said to be completed, concluded, forgotten and even fruitful.



She said failure most times are products of uncontrolled cost, unregulated cost, and misguided cost, producing mirrored images of cost impacting negatively. Costs are endemic; Cost does not always appear as money but becomes money when values are attached as the need arises. They could hamper rate of positive progression whether as individuals, households, organizations or as a nation. Successes arise from our ability to manage not just cost but the mirrored cost.



Omorogbe, Management Accounting specialist, graduated from Accounting and Finance Department, Edo State University; and then proceed to the University of Lagos, Akoka for her masters’ and doctoral degrees in Accounting.



She has held several positions in the university: The Dean, College of Business and Social Sciences; Quality Assurance Desk Officer; Director, Academic Planning; Vice Dean, College of Business and Social Sciences and Currently the Director, School of Part-Time Studies, Crawford University.