The power of love is a glorious thing, especially when two people are able to channel their connection to reach new heights. For talented couple —Omotayo Paul Oniya and Ceecee Ibukunoluwa Oniya— they believe so much in Eva Gabor’s saying that Love is a game that two can play and both win. And Omotayo and CeeCee are collectively harnessing their passion for arts and culture. The impact of Omotayo —as a musician, songwriter, scriptwriter, movie actor— and his wife, Ceecee —famously known as ‘Oyinbo Yoruba’ who effortlessly speaks Yoruba and radiates the culture of the Yorubas— is gradually been felt by Nigerians.

As singers and actors, the Manchester, United Kingdom-based couple has released several albums and sitcoms to the admiration of the black community in the United Kingdom with encomiums flying in for the change they are gradually bringing into Nigeria entertainment scenes and beyond. Indeed, many Nigerian celebrities who have encountered this couple have been applauding their dexterity in the creative circle. Among them is former Manchester United player and Super Eagles forward, Jude Odion Ighalo, who met the Oniyas at a recent engagement in Lekki, Lagos. Omotayo and CeeCee claimed what distinguished them from the rest in the entertainment industry is their exceptional talents which they plan to use to promote Nigerian culture across the globe and thus touch lives of many in the Diaspora with positive narratives about Nigeria.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .