Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government has directed the Nigeria Police Force to bring to the fore, the circumstances surrounding the gang-rape and murder of a female student of the University of Benin, Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, in order to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The government also directed police authorities to unravel the circumstances surrounding the serial sexual abuse of a minor in Jigawa state by 14 men.

The minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in a statement by the Special Assistant to the President (Media), Office of the Minister of Information and Culture, Segun Adeyemi, said by bringing the perpetrators of the heinous crimes to justice, the government will be serving a strong notice of its total aversion to gender-based violence in whatever form.

Mohammed further said the gang-rape and murder of Omozuwa was a cruel and barbaric act that offended human sensibility, while also saying that the despicable act was antithetical to decency and no society will tolerate such depravity.

Mohammed further said the the serial sexual abuse of a minor by 14 men in Jigawa State was not only repulsive, but highly condemnable.

”It is said that the true measure of a society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members,” Mohammed noted.

The minister further assured that the Federal Government will not leave any stone unturned in ensuring that the growing tide of gender-based violence in the country was brought to an end.