From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Oil Mineral Producing Area Landlords’ Association of Nigeria (OMPALAN) has appointed Chief Joseph Ezeh to head its United States liaison office, he is presently the Coordinator Environmental Protection Overseas(CEPO).

He is expected to focus on enhancing the image of the Country and working to protect the Country’s leaders on foreign lands from smear campaign by aggrieved Nigerians.

According to a statement released yesterday by the principal secretary of OMPALAN,Chief Chibunna Ubawuike after a board meeting held in Abuja, Cross Rivers State governor, Ben Ayade and, Edidem Okon Abasi, Obong of Calabar were also honoured as patrons (POO).

The honour on Ayade according to the statement is as a result of his ingenuity in resolving the lingering herders and farmers crisis in Cross River State.

Ubawuike, who moved a motion for the appointment of Governor Ayade as patron of OMPALAN noted that the governor has singled himself out as a great patriot and statesman by identifying with the herders and farmers crisis despite the resolution of the Southern Governors on anti-open grazing law without providing a solution.

Chief Ubawuike therefore enjoined other State Governors to take a leaf from Governor Ayade in the interest of corporate Nigeria.

In his key-note address the President of OMPALAN, Bishop Udo Azogu said his association is rattled with the spate of insecurity across the nation. “Aggrieved elites in Nigeria have struck an unholy alliance with jihadists to bring down the Country.” Azogu said.

In attendance at the meeting were HRM Oba Olubayo Adesola Windapo,Vice President, Foreign Affairs, Prof Eyo Etim Nyong,National Secretary, Chief Ifeanyi Oliaku ,Head, Admn/Planning,Senator Garba Haruna,National Treasurer, Ambassador Joseph Ezema, Trustee and Alhaji Mukhtar Abubakar, Director of Protocol.

