Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Oil and Solid Mineral Producing Area Landlords Association of Nigeria (OMPALAN) has initiated a move to avert incessant religious killings in some parts of the country.

The group’s President, Bishop Udo Azogu, who disclosed this while convening a meeting of ethnic nationalities in Oguta, explained that the move which will ensure a constant interaction with heads of ethnic groups in their domicile areas will help the tribes to live without fear or molestation.

Azogu stressed the need for peaceful coexistence among different ethnic and religious bodies, adding that the initiative to promote religious harmony followed the recent #EndSARS protest where many lives and properties were lost.

He promised that the peace meeting would be replicated in other parts of the state.