Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State chairman of the Oil and Solid Mineral Producing Landlords Association of Nigeria (OMPALAN), Chibunna Ubawuike, has disclosed the readiness of his association to partner the state government to curb youth restiveness.

Ubawuike stated this in an interview with Daily Sun in Owerri,yesterday, regretting that youth restiveness had become a major source of worry to the state because of the neglect by previous administrations in addressing challenges facing youths.

He alluded that the problem was compounded as the Imo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (ISOPADEC) was not utilising resources at its disposal to alleviate the suffering and economic challenges of the people.

He said with the emergence of Governor Hope Uzodinma, OMPALAN would create the enabling environment for youths to prosper, through skills acquisition and job creation.

Ubawuike also expressed confidence that with Governor Uzodinma, oil communities which had been deprived of social amenities,like good roads and electricity would have course to smile.

“Our communities have never enjoyed basic amenities before. It is almost as if it is a taboo to have electricity and good roads in our place, despite the presence of oil in our domain. But this will stop because we have a governor that listens to the cry of the common man, we are ready to support Governor Uzodinma to make things work in Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta and other oil communities.