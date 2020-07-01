The Oil and Solid Mineral Producing Areas Landlords’ Association of Nigeria (OMPALAN), Imo State chapter, has vowed to provide lasting solutions to the incessant farmers-herders’ clashes in the area. This followed the recent clash between farmers and herders that claimed the life of a 65-year-old farmer in Agwa community, Oguta Local Government Area.

Leaders of OMPALAN and representatives of the Hausa/Fulani community in Oguta met at the country home of OMPALAN leader, Bishop Udo Azogu, to douse tension and come out with a win-win solution to the farmers and herders.

The meeting condemned the unfortunate and brutal killing of the defenceless farmer by armed herdsmen. It also condemned “blanket condemnation of the Fulani for every confrontation between farmers and herders across Nigeria.”

Azogu said: “Every incident must be treated on its merit. Warmongers should stop blackmailing the Fulani ethnic nationality whenever clashes occur between farmers and herders.

“Wealthy Igbo sons also own large livestock in the country. He advised the herders to control their cattle from invading farms, which are the major sources of livelihood of the indigenous communities.”

The leaders agreed to convene a bigger meeting involving traditional rulers and representatives of the Hausa/Fulani to discuss secure ways of living together in a win-win relation and reviving the strong bond of friendship and love that has sustained peaceful coexistence between herders and their host communities for several decades.

Present at the meeting were Eze Fatah Emetuma (Assistant Vice President); Eze I. O. Asor from Obudi Agwa (Deputy Chairman, Advisory Board); Chief Chibunna Ubawuike (state chairman) and Dr Symeon Chilagorom, (secretary). The Hausa/Fulani team was led by Rabiu Ahmed.