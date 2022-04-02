After dedicating 26 years of his professional service to broadcasting, Nigerian on-air-personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, has announced his final exit from radio broadcasting. Daddy Freeze began his radio career in 1996 with the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS) from where he joined Cool FM in 2001 and spent 20 years. Daddy Freeze later joined Nigeria Info, a sister station to Cool FM and Wazobia FM, in 2020 until he decided to take a final bow from radio journalism this year.

Following his long-standing achievements with both Cool FM and Nigeria Info, Daddy Freeze has been announced as the pioneer inductee of Cool FM’s Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame is a platform specially dedicated to recognising the professional commitment of the long-serving staff of the organisation who have contributed to the growth and expansion of the radio group over the years.

During the send-forth party organised to celebrate his years of professionalism, commitment and dedication towards the success of both Cool FM and Nigeria Info, Serge Noujaim, the Chief Executive Officer of Cool FM, Wazobia FM, Nigeria Info, and Arewa FM (CWIA), appreciated Daddy Freeze for his long-standing commitment and noted that his inputs were critical in solidifying Cool FM’s position across the Nigerian entertainment ecosystem.

