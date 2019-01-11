Eziokwu Nwachukwu

There is little doubt that the choice of ex-governor Peter Obi, CON, by the Turakin of Adamawa, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, GCON, has elicited unwarranted and hate commentaries from different parts of Nigeria and beyond.

While the greater number of the commentators favour the former two-term Anambra State governor, the Biblical thesis that no prophet is with honour in his home front has, however, played out. This is exemplified by the negative disposition of some people who, like Peter Obi, hail from the South East region of our country.

Speaking in the wake of Obi’s announcement as Atiku Abubakar’s running mate, the Governor of Ebonyi State (a PDP chieftain) and current chairman of South East East Governors’ Forum (a position which Obi himself had held while on the driving seat of Anambra State) argued that the PDP Presidential candidate should have asked the South East Governors’ Forum to pick a running mate for him instead of directly going for Peter Obi.

While one would not digress into whether or not the choice of a running mate is the prerogative of a Presidential candidate or governorship aspirant, one would rather take a peep into the persona of Peter Obi – his pedigree; how he governed Anambra State for eight years; his suitability for the job ahead; whether he left the state in a better condition than he met it or not, etc.

Compared to his fellow men and women from the South East geo-political zone (a zone which parades an array of star-studded professionals), what are Peter Obi’s competitive features? It is common knowledge that there are brands and there are brands. There are several things that make the Agulu-born Anambra State PDP Vice Presidential candidate thick!. This piece will pin point a few of those qualities to show the uniqueness of this Joshua of our current Nigeria.