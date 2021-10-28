The 2021 Nigeria Basketball Federation Electoral Committee has insisted that the 2021 elections will still go on as earlier scheduled for the ancient city of Benin come Saturday, 30th of October.

The Dr. Lanre Glover chaired committee is unaware of changes since the Ministry’s pronouncement dated 30th, September which recognised the supremacy of the 2019 NBBF Constitution forming “the basis of the next elections and the resolution of any conflict that may emanate from it” as well as the power of the Congress

The committee said it was not aware of any constitutional changes between then and now that could warrant or justify a volte-face on the holding of elections.

“The Electoral Committee was set up by a duly constituted Congress of the NBBF and is responsible to that Congress, whose authority is supreme”.

To this end, the Committee under the former chairman of the International Handball Federation Electoral Committee has decided in its meeting held on 26th of October decided that the elections will still go on as planned

“That they will conduct the NBBF election on the 30th of October, 2021 as stipulated by the NBBF Congress.”

According to the letter signed by the Director of the Federation of Elite of Athletes Department, Dr. S. E. Ebhojiaye, the Nigeria Olympics Committee and the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development can only supervise and not conduct the elections.

The letter which was explicitly announced to supersede any other statement or position of the Ministry on the matter said the NOC and FMYSD will be observers alongside FIBA with the NBBF constitution reigning supreme.

