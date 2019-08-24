Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari in an opinion piece published in the Washington Post newspaper to mark the United Nations’ International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition on August 23rd, said that celebrating the abolition of the international slave trade was not enough.

According to the President: “We must use it as a platform to eliminate slavery in all its present-day forms. We should reflect in memory to find a better future, one that should ensure freedom for all.”

In the article titled: “Slavery still exists. We must take action,” said slavery is not just a campaign of hatred; “it is the pursuit of profit. One way to extinguish it in its current forms, therefore, is to make it economically unfeasible.”

According to President Buhari: “This means making sure that anti-slavery laws have bite, come with strong penalties and are enforced.

“It is also vital to have a robust tip-off and reporting system. Where this once meant detecting ships, today the signs are less conspicuous. The public must be shown how to see what is hidden in plain sight, particularly signs of suspicious behavior. This might seem broad. But vagueness should not give rise to reluctance to report anything that could be smuggling or forced servitude. If something doesn’t look right, report it, for you could be securing another human’s freedom.”

The President said Nigeria on its part through its anti-trafficking agency has rolled out the “Not for Sale” campaign “to protect against the deceptions of human smugglers, helping those who might be vulnerable to false promises see through the ruse and say no. These prevention programmes are crucial.

“The appearance of slavery today might have changed. The institution has not. There are no radical solutions to conjure, only political will. But on this, we can learn from the past, the shadows in which modern slavery proliferates today.”

Below is the full opinion published in the Washington Postnewspaper;

