Akoko Edo Local Government Area is widely believed to be the oldest and largest federal constituency in Nigeria created on August 26, 1954, with a projected population of about 500,000 inhabitants. Akoko-Edo is a microcosm of Nigeria with many ethnic nationalities residing in it. Regrettably, it is constantly marginalized, shortchanged and sidelined in the scheme of things. Akoko-Edo is only the federal constituency in Edo State without a single institution of higher learning but has the highest number of professors and doctorate degree holders. Nigerian schools are in dire need of trained and qualified teachers to fill the several vacancies in state schools and to boost the educational objectives of the country. The available tertiary institutions are not enough to produce the needed number of teachers. As a result of this, the Federal Government has announced its plan to establish six more federal colleges of education. It has chosen six states that will host the proposed colleges. The government is sensitive enough to put into consideration the essence of equality among the states. The institutions will be established in states that do not have any federal colleges of education.

This is commendable because equality should be considered. Edo State with three senatorial districts has two colleges of education (1) Ekiadokor in Edo South and (2) College of Education, Igweben, in Edo Central while Edo North senatorial district has none. Edo North has three federal constituencies, namely, Akoko-Edo, Etsako and Owan. While Etsako and Owan have more than enough higher institutions of learning, Akoko-Edo has no single higher institution of learning. What a pity! Therefore the decision of the Federal Government of Nigeria to establish a College of Education in the state is a welcome development. We hope the college will be zoned to Edo North senatorial district and Akoko Edo should be considered as the prime and the most deserving site for the take-off of the tertiary institution, to ensure equity and fairness. Akoko-Edo must not be sidelined this time around. Politically, Akoko-Edo has never let President Muhammadu Buhari down. Even in his days as the APP presidential candidate, he won in the area with Dr. Tunde Lakoju representing the area at the House Representatives (1999 – 2003). Even now, Akoko-Edo people have not distanced themselves from the All Progressives Congress, APC, the party ruling at the centre. Akoko Edo people have passion for education as reflected in the number of academics and non-academics it has produced time without number over the years. If the new tertiary institution is sited at Ibillo, this will further help to develop education in the area. There are many more reasons to bring the school to Ibillo in Akoko-Edo Federal Consistency of Edo State.

• Prince Sumaila Rabiu Adjoto wrote from Igarra, Edo State.