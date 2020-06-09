Intra-party disputes, some of which have escalated into high-profile litigation resulting in brutal consequences, have been having a profound and far-reaching effect on the fortunes of both candidates and political parties, as well as on Nigeria’s democratic trajectory.

For example, in the year 2008, the Supreme Court in a historical decision, supplanted Chief Celestine Omehia of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) with Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi (then of the same political party), who in actual (not technical) fact did not participate in the Governorship general election, as the duly elected Governor of Rivers State.

Despite the shock waves sent across the polity by this judgment, with a benefit of hindsight, one can say it is less of a bitter pill to swallow for the affected political party (the PDP), when compared with the recent decision of the apex court in Marafa & Ors. Vs. APC & Ors., where the court took the path of a wholesale revocation of the electoral mandate of the All Progressives’ Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, and paved the way for the declaration of the PDP by the INEC, as the winner of the elections conducted in March 2019 in the state.

In another of such examples, Chief Magnus Abe, consciously or otherwise, fatally factionalized the Rivers State Chapter of the APC, and through the means of litigation prevented the party from legally presenting candidates for the National Assembly, Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections in 2019 in Rivers State.

The foundation of the PDP as a political party was shaken, between 2016 and 2017, when the party got embroiled in a protracted leadership crisis of an existential nature and a battle for its soul, giving rise to about ten intra-party-based litigation which took the intervention of the Supreme Court to resolve and save the party, after a display of tenacity, resilience and bravado by loyal, committed and passionate party men and women.

These practical examples, must serve as lessons, and they provide a benchmark political parties must take into account in the conduct and management of intra party affairs, particularly on how congresses and primaries are conducted. The said examples also call for greater circumspection, proactiveness and broad-mindedness and the temperament with which members approach and address internal friction and disharmony in order to prevent factors that may cause serious electoral damage or needless reversal of electoral gains, bearing in mind the propensity and growing trend by politicians to unnecessarily and opportunistically weaponize litigation for the advancement of their selfish interests even to the detriment of and at the expense of their own political party.

The attention of actors and agents on both sides of the divide in the PDP State Chapter of Jigawa State is respectfully drawn to all of the foregoing, and in addition, within the spirit of “agreeing to disagree”, the following pathway is suggested for a comprehensive and conclusive resolution of the misunderstanding which currently exists in the state chapter of the party.

The sanctity of the role and status of Dr. Sule Lamido, CFR, as the leader and father of the PDP in Jigawa State must be re-affirmed, conceded and accepted by all members of the party, theoretically and for all practical purposes. This is not as a result of might, tyranny or terror, but for obvious reasons, including but not limited to his founder’s legacy, being a former Governor of the state (amongst other positions held), charismatic authority, and of the fact that he remains the alter ego of the party in Jigawa State. Anything contrary to this, in the writer’s considered view, will not augur well for the party in the state and likely to have national repercussions.

Phantom stories of collusion with the APC in the 2019 Governorship election must be dispelled, to give way for a rationale constructive and scientific mindset which lays emphasis to that which is known over the wilderness of the unknown. Some of the axiomatic “knowns” include the leader’s unquestionable passion and loyalty to the party, sacrifices in sweat, cash and kind, all of which far outweigh and obliterate doubtful and unsubstantiated speculations being peddled to sow the seed of discord in the party.

There must be a consensus within the party, particularly amongst its stakeholders, to respect and consider as inviolable, laid down processes, procedures and systems enshrined in the party’s constitution for the conduct of congresses and primaries as this is the only certain means of engendering internal party democracy and of creating a broader political base for the party. To this effect, there should be less emphasis on who occupies what party position, but on the integrity of the process that produces the person. If the process is not corrupted or adulterated, and is capable of allowing popular will within the party to prevail, then this is the utopia every political party should aspire to. Of course, the leader has never been averse to internal democracy, but an active champion and promoter thereof, neither do (1) & (2) above negate same.

Other well-meaning members of the party are, therefore, called upon to subscribe to this principle to pave way for a positive resolution to be fashioned out bearing in mind the need to ensure the sustainability and success of the party in the state for the benefit of all members of the party and of the larger society.

In conclusion, we are all living witnesses to the intra-party drama currently unfolding in the Edo State Chapter of the APC, where series of intra-party court actions are already before different courts, with the outcome of each likely to have a devastating effect on the fortunes of the party in the forthcoming governorship election in the state. The PDP so far has been better able at avoiding such situations and the Jigawa State Chapter of the party, which occupies a special status amongst others, due to the presence of Dr. Sule Lamido, CFR, must not fall short in this regard.

