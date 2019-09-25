Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The appointment of Dr Rammatu Tijjani Aliyu as FCT Minister of State by President Muhammadu Buhari has been described as a positive development.

Traditional ruler Alhaji Adamu Baba Yunusa, the Ona of Abaji, made the commendation when he led a delegation of FCT traditional leaders on a congratulatory visit to two ministers in charge of FCT, Abuja.

The Ona described the Minister of State as a young and vibrant politician with positive ideas.

Yunusa, who is also the Chairman, FCT Council of Chiefs, remarked that the visit was to formally congratulate Malam Muhammad Musa Bello on his reappointment as FCT Minister and Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu on her appointment as the Minister of State.

“Kind hearted persons are usually legendary because they are extraordinary people. Therefore, a legend is someone who is famous and admired for being extremely good at doing something great,” the traditional ruler said about the Minister.

“She personally funded and mobilised Nigerian women nationwide to canvass votes for President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 and 2019 general elections. She also funded many projects in support of President Muhammadu Buharis’s second term ambition.

“She is fearless and could withstand pressures from many quarters. She is a grassroots mobiliser and lover of developments.

“Dr Rammatu Tijjani often brings succour to her countless followers and supporters. Her Curriculum Vitae speaks volume as she is experienced in public administration of human resources.

The monarch recounted how Tijani was appointed Special Adviser on Women Affairs, Youth and Social Development to the Chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council in 2004, as well as served as the Focal Person for the Federal Capital Territory, anchoring the implementation of the Millennium Development Goal in Nigeria’s Cosmopolitan political capital.

“In 2008, she emerged the first female National Vice Chairman (North Central Zone) of the then leading opposition political party in the country, the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP).

“Dr Rammatu Tijjani is a vociferous and fearless female politician who dared both the lions and the hyenas that bared their fangs in the dark alleys of intricate political conspiracies to achieve a great feat in her political career.

“Also as a Rural Urban Regional Planner, it is expected that many shanties in the satellite towns of FCT Abuja which have violated the ‘Abuja Master Plan’ would be rearranged to compete with houses in Federal Capital City (FCC) Abuja.

“It is imperative to note that large chunks of underdeveloped satellite towns in FCT Abuja have created a bandwagon of unemployment for youths in these areas. Large areas of underdeveloped parts of these satellite towns could harbour criminals and aid insecurity in the areas.

“This is why President Muhammadu Buhari has deemed it fit to appoint Dr Rammatu Tijjani as the Hon. Minister of State FCT to carry the people along and create conducive environment for governance to thrive.

“It is no longer news that lack of road maintenance, poor power supply, lack of basic infrastructure and infrastructural decay are the bane of underdevelopment in the satellite towns and villages across the six area Councils in FCT.

“However, as soon as she was inaugurated as Minister, she embarked on a tour round the six Area Councils, meeting with the traditional rulers and leaders of thoughts to chart a new course for all encompassing governance. This is the political will needed to carry the people along to cause a change,” the Monarch explained.

He thanked President Muhammadu for recognising and honouring the duo. The traditional ruler urged both ministers to build on the success recorded in the past.

Speaking on the strides attained by the FCT Minister, Mallam Mohammed Bello, the Ona of Abaji said:

“We are happy with your programmes and policies which were community development-driven. We therefore wish you will continue with these policies so that the entire FCT can feel the impact of your leadership.”

He continued: “You have equally made a landmark in project execution and delivery, which is a testimony that you appreciate value for money as such abandoned projects were identified and completed during your first term in office. It is our hope that the Minister of State will key into this step for the general development of FCT and its residents.”

On peace and security, the Monarch also expressed appreciation saying: “We cannot express our thanks and appreciation enough in this speech, you have indeed done wonderfully well in tackling our security challenges.”

The Ona of Abaji also commended the FCT Minister for the tremendous success recorded in his first tenure, especially with the completion of on-going and abandoned projects.

In his response, FCT Minister, Mallam Mohammed Bello, thanked the royal fathers for their support in his first tenure and appealed to them to also support him this time around and extend the same support to the Minister of State.

According to the Minister, the continued support from the chiefs would enable the FCT administration to achieve the mandate given to them by President Muhammadu Buhari for the development of the country’s capital.

Bello also indicated that his administration would work closely with the royal fathers and other critical stakeholders with a view to developing the FCT of which every Nigerian will be proud.

Also speaking, Dr Rammatu Tijjanni Aliyu promised to make a change by working hand in hand, with the Hon. Minister of FCT, Mallam Musa Bello, to deliver “dividends of democracy” to the people.

“I have never promised and failed in the past. We would work within the purview of the law to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people. Therefore, I urge the inhabitants of FCT Abuja to have confidence in our administration for a better living condition,” she said.

