Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar and Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, have been elected into the Council of World Assembly of Religions for Peace.

The Assembly is one of the major United Nations recognised partner organisations for the promotion of world peace with members from 125 countries representing all religions.

It has been in existence for over 50 years with the primary purpose of ensuring peaceful coexistence within and among nations of the world. It encourages religious freedom, right of minorities, women and the downtrodden.

Also elected into the Council are the President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr. Samson Ayokunle and a Catholic Reverend Sister, Agatha Chikelue.

A statement released in Abuja, yesterday, by CAN Director, Legal and Public Affairs, Kwamkur Samuel Vondip, indicated that the elections was conducted at the 10th conference of the Assembly in Germany.

The statement explained that Sultan was elected co-moderator of the Assembly, technically replacing Cardinal Onaiyekan who has been a founding co-moderator of the Assembly.

Ayokunle and Onaiyekan were elected honorary presidents of the Council and Rev Sis Chikelue was elected as woman representative of Women of Faith into the Council. The Council also confirmed the election of Prof. Azza Karam, an experienced erudite scholar and UN staff as Secretary General to replace Dr. William Vendley.