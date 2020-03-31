Ms. Olufunmilayo Onajide, the recently appointed Chairman of the Board of Brooks and Blake Nigeria Limited, a leading perception and marketing communications consulting firm, has assumed duty.

She was elevated last month to the Chairman of the Board of Directors, as the company consolidates on its growth and achievements over the past ten years.

Speaking on the development, Principal Partner, Brooks and Blake, Mr. Sola Fijabi, expressed confidence in the appointment stating that Onajide has an incredible and diverse record of accomplishmentin senior leadership roles. “We strongly believe that she will provide the required leadership and direction to take Brooks and Blake to its next growth phase,” Fijabi said.

Ms. Onajidehas served as a Director at Brooks and Blake for three years and has brought her thirty years corporate experience to excellent use on its Board. She also sits on the Board of a number of other companies including Union Capital Markets Limited and the Advisory Board of Bridge International Academies (Nigeria), an integral arm of the world’s largest social enterprise targeted at low fee private education in Africa and India.

Ms. Onajide earned degrees in Politics and Economics from the University of Wales, Aberystwyth(1986) and an LLB (1988) from the University of Wales, Cardiff. She was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1989. Her experience over the years spans senior management positions in core banking and in Corporate Communications and Reputation Management.

Brooks and Blake is a leading perception management and marketing communications consulting firm that provides exceptional, transformational and impact-driven results for an impressive range of local and multinational clients across African markets. Established in 2010, Brooks and Blake has won several professional and industry awards. The Company is a two-time winner of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) Corporate Excellence Award, three-time winner of the Marketing World Awards Best PR Agency and a two-time winner of the Marketing Edge Best PR Agency Award among others.