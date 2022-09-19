BudgIT, a foremost civic-tech organisation leading the advocacy for accountability, transparency and effective service delivery in Nigeria and four other African countries, have officially announced and celebrated winners of the maiden edition of the Active Citizens’ Award.

The award celebrated phenomenal individuals and organisations that are creating sustainable impacts that have benefited citizens and instituted civic and social change to improve the nation’s democratic development. It was a pleasure to host dignitaries celebrating the new heroes of Nigeria’s democracy. The award had in attendance Adenike Adeyemi, Executive Director, Fate Foundation; Oreoluwa Somolu Lesi, Executive Director, Women’s Technology Empowerment Centre, Hamzat Lawal, Executive Director, Connected Development, among others.

Announcing the winners, Tunde Onakoya, founder of Chess in Slums, emerged winner of the star award, which was the Active Citizens Award, for his tremendous contribution to empowering Nigerian children in impoverished communities. In the same vein, the Debt Management Office and Debo Macaroni emerged as winners of the Awards for Institutional Transparency (Government Agencies), which recognise a government agency that provides quality service delivery that contributes significantly to the development of the Nigerian populace, and the Art for Activism Award, which celebrates work of art that has pushed for political consciousness, reform and national change, respectively.