Trabzonspor midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi said he is confident his side, Trabzonspor can play at least in the UEFA Europa League next season, even if they fail to secure a Champions League ticket.

Trabzonspor made it 5 wins out of 5 at the weekend, with a 2-1 home victory over Yeni Malatyaspor in Saturday’s Turkish Super Lig game at the Medical Park Arena, Trabzon.

The win currently saw the club occupied the 4th position on the league table, with 52 points from 29 matches.

In a chat with Sports247, the former Lazio midfield man also backed his team to play at least in the Europa league come next season, while also adding that they just want to keep winning every match one after the other

“By the special grace of God, am 100 percent sure my team will play in the Europa league, am looking up to God and I believe it will happen.”