Onazi Ogenyi got his much awaited debut for Denizlispor on Sunday away against champions, Galatasaray in the Super Lig.

Onazi, who joined Denizlispor after he was released by Trabzonspor this month, signed a one-year-and-half deal to move to the Denizli Atatürk Stadium.

He was left out of the match-day squad to face Trabzonspor last Thursday, in what could have been his debut, but the Nigerian International was handed a starter’s spot on Sunday.

However, he probably did not have the sort of the impact he would have hoped for in his first game.

The midfielder was booked in the 29th minute, his side trailing 1-0 and it got worse after the break.

Former Chelsea and AS Monaco Forward, Radamel Falcao struck to double Galatasaray’s lead in the 57th minute.

Onazi played only 64 minutes of the game.

Denizlispor eventually scored, but the hosts held on for a 2-1 victory.