Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi is determined to come back stronger from injury-induced setback for his Turkish club Trabzonspor next season and help them fight for the league title, reports Completesports.com.

Onazi ruptured his achilles tendon while in action for Trabzonspor in a Turkish League game against Rizespor in December 2018 which ruled him out of action for six months.

The 26-year-old has since undergone surgery and was also at the Isokinetic rehabilitation gym in Rome, Italy to continue his recuperation in a bid to regain full fitness ahead of next season.