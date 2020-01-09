Al Wahda of Dubai is reported to be interested in signing Ogenyi Onazi, whose contract at Turkish club Trabzonspor may not be renewed when it runs out this summer.

An agent representing Onazi is understood to have proposed the midfielder to the Abu Dhabi club.

The Super Eagles star’s future at Trabzonspor is unclear after the Turkish Super Lig club signed on loan another defensive Badou Ndiaye from Stoke City.

Onazi himself has slammed reports that he could well be on his way out of Trabzonspor, even firing salvos at the Nigerian media for “fake news”.

He has yet to play a league match since he suffered a long-term injury early last year.