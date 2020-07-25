Super Eagles’ midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi has terminated his contract with Turkish Super Lig side, Denizlispor, with a game to the end of the season.

The Nigerian joined the team on a six-month contract on January 17, after terminating his deal with Trabzonspor, after three years at the club.

With the termination, the 27-year-old becomes a free agent.

The former Lazio midfielder, who has battled fitness issues in the last two years, had nine league appearances for the Turkish side due to injuries.

Onazi picked up another injury (ruptured back) in Denizlispor’s 2-1 loss to Trabzonspor on July 13, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

According to Turkish publication, 61saat.com, the Nigerian terminated his contract and will not get the rest of his receivables. His contract was originally billed to expire at the end of the season.

Denizlispor are currently 14th in the league table and will need a win against bottom side, Ankaragucu, to remain in the top tier.